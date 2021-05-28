WINDSOR- Elementary third and fourth graders learned about the science behind COVID-19 testing, along with developing their own protective COVID STEM product Tuesday.
A former Windsor student, Troy Veale, CEO of One Love Laboratory along with volunteer team members from STEM Innovation Mentors came to Windsor Elementary to hold an outside learning lab with the students.
Veale owns a mental health agency that offers different types of assistance in all aspects of mental health. Five years ago he opened the laboratory with the goals of bringing the lab science into the mental health field in order for doctors to better diagnose mental health.
Veale, stated “It is awesome to come back where it all started. It is nice coming back to my hometown school to educate kids, because kids are the largest carrier of COVID as they are asymptomatic.
“Testing in schools is vital, along with educating the kids about the test,” he added
“When COVID became widespread we started testing in our lab, the state adding the STEM program with the testing to teach the children, Bertie was my first choice to come teach the kids because I wanted Bertie to be on top and be able to say this it where it all began.” Veale added.
Lester Lyons also a Bertie graduate works with Veale and attended the outside Lab.
Lyons stated, “It was great to be back in Bertie helping the children learn about COVID and teaching them social awareness and cleanliness.”
“The state STEM program is a good thing to help Veale be able to give back to the kids, along with building awareness for the kids about COVID since there is not a vaccine for kids,” Lyons continued.
The Outdoor STEM Innovation Learning Lab is to enrich, inspire and develop young learners to pursue science, technology, engineering, and math.
One Love Labs launched the Learning Lab as a pilot program that is in partnership with the Alliance for Innovative Solutions Foundation (AFIS).
The group is hoping to help educate on the science around COVID-19 and to allow at risk communities to better protect themselves, along with working on STEM focused economic recovery solutions in the communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn about the science around COVID testing they used the Abbott BINAX Now Self-Test. They then created their own protective COVID STEM products.
The children experimented with two different test, one being a nasal swab test the other being a cheek swab test. The nasal swab results can be read within 15 minutes. The cheek swab test is a DNA and RNA test which takes about 24 hours to get the results and it tells what strand of the virus the person may carry.
One of the groups that tested, three of the five students stated they like the cheek swab test due to it did not tickle as bad as the nasal swab test did.
Clara Lee, Windsor Elementary Principal said “Reentering the next phase coming out of the pandemic, this is great for our kids to have hands on to learn about COVID, staying safe and being safe.”
“Love the fact the people with One Love Laboratory want to give their time to educate the kids on being safe and staying safe,” continued Lee.
“It’s nice that we can incorporate the STEM program in our school, even though this is a mock of what is actually taking place in our society today,” stated Lee.
About One Love Laboratory
They are committed to providing the highest quality results using the latest laboratory technology empowering physicians with the needed support for accurate clinical decisions and optimal patient care.
About Alliance for Innovative Solutions Foundation
They are located in Raleigh, NC, it is a partnership foundation dedicated to working with individuals, corporations and foundations in order to solve problems of today and tomorrow. From the dedication of their experts, volunteers, staff members and partners they strive to improve lives by finding innovative solutions for local and global challenges.
