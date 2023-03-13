...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie,
Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and
Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard (left) presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Josh Hyman.
WINDSOR – Anyone listening to the mayor and commissioners in the town of Windsor will often hear them reference the wonderful employees in the municipality.
On Thursday morning, March 9, Mayor Lewis Hoggard the five town commissioners – Cathy Wilson, Randy Walston, Randy K. Whitaker, Camille Rascoe and L.C. Hoggard III - paid tribute to two of them for going “above and beyond.”
Kurrent Barnes and Josh Hyman were given certificates of recognition for their heroic work while on the job for the town of Windsor.
Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe explained the two were going about normal routines when a woman fell and could not get up.
“A lot of people would have been concerned, but kept going and others would have stopped for a minute, but then gone about their duties,” Castelloe said. “Josh and Kurrent stopped and stayed with her until help arrived.”
Castelloe said the two did an exemplary job and the town board felt it was right to honor their efforts.
Commissioner Walston said the situation occurred in his neighborhood and his wife was witness to the events.
“She called me at work to let me know what they had done, and was still talking about it later that night,” he said. “You did an excellent job – above and beyond.”
Mayor Hoggard presented each man with a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing them for their efforts. The commissioners gave the two men a round of applause for their efforts.
Hyman and Barnes said they were appreciative of the recognition.
“Thank you, but we were just doing our jobs,” Hyman said.
Following the recognition, the board heard a pair of presentations on the planned update of the Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Division Planning Engineer Craig Midgett and Peanut Belt RPO Coordinator Stephanie Harmon spoke about the plan.
The current plan has been in place for more than a decade, despite the fact it is due to be updated every five years.
Harmon said the town was welcome to be as involved as it chose in the plan. The town can present anything from roads to bicycle paths to mass transit to be considered for the plan.
The process will take about 12-18 months to complete, Harmon said. The Windsor commissioners were the last group to be part of the informational process.
“It’s not really a wish list, it’s more of these are our problems and this is how we solve them,” she said.
Mayor Hoggard asked what the next step would be and Harmon said it would be reviewing the 2012 document and seeing what had been accomplished or needed to be changed. The CTP will cover the next 25-30 years.
“The plan will address needs we have now, but will also have a future component,” Midgett said.
Following its completion, the plan will need to be adopted by the Bertie County Commissioners, the municipalities in the county, the Peanut Belt RPO and the N.C. Board of Transportation.
In other business, the board:
* heard an update on I-87;
* agreed to work at two intersections in and near town; and
* agreed to continue to work on expanding sidewalks in town.