WINDSOR - For the last 10 months, South King Street in Windsor has been impacted by an improvement project that has caused some traffic issues.
This project is one that highlights the effort by the town of Windsor to provide citizens with long lasting and economically feasible infrastructure. The major part of the construction work on King Street has finished with only a few details remaining such as a manhole replacement and other minor concrete additions.
The main aspect of this project has been replacing the over 50-year-old gravity sewer lines, along the street. Gravity sewer lines are a system of underground piping network below street level which moves waste water away from the source and to a pumping station or the waste treatment plant. These lines, over time, will deteriorate and have to be replaced.
The town of Windsor has 45 pumping stations that push waste water to the waste treatment plant. These pumping stations are checked every day, including Saturdays and Sundays. Accurate log records have to be kept as they are inspected by North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
A failure to not uphold these standards, may result in the state taking over operations because of being a distressed community as has happened recently to some of our neighbors.
The almost $2 million cost of these improvements was bourn by the town of Windsor. The town of Windsor is responsible for the providing effective municipal services such as sewage treatment.
Mayor Lewis Hoggard said, “While this project began before my term started, I am happy to see the citizens are the benefactors of these improvements, and that the town leaders have the long range foresight to undertake a project of this nature.”
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund provided the capital for this endeavor at a zero percent interest rate loan for 20 years. The project is costly, but necessary for the longevity of our town sewer system. The Windsor Board of Commissioners approved this project a few years ago. The availability of a zero-interest loan is the only way the town of Windsor could afford the cost of a project like this one.
The selection of the contractor was done by a rigorous vetting and bidding as required by state and federal regulations. JSmith Civil, LLC was selected to complete the work. They are based out of Goldsboro. They have completed numerous DOT contracts, school building construction and University projects.
“Construction of this nature, can be a somewhat intrusive on driving conditions in town,” the Mayor said. “The necessity of keeping our sewer system up-to-date and functioning properly, makes the minor inconvenience worth it. The long-term benefit outweighs the short term difficulties that are experienced by commuters and citizens alike.”
Now South King Street should be free of intrusions for the foreseeable future, officials said.
It is important that improvement work is done to all of the town of Windsor systems as it prepares and plans for the future.
“There will be more projects coming, so please have patience with these minor intrusions as they are necessary for the long term benefit of the town,” Mayor Hoggard closed.