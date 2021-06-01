WINDSOR – A Windsor man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges after discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by his mother and his pregnant girlfriend.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers were called to Duck Thru No. 6 Saturday evening after shots were apparently discharged into an occupied car.
“Once we arrived, our officers found multiple bullet holes in the side of the vehicle,” Chief Jackson said. “The two victims identified the suspect and said he had driven away in a car driven by another person.”
The chief said the incident began when the two victims were at the convenience store when the suspect’s vehicle drove up. There was a domestic dispute between the two parties and then the suspect reportedly used a handgun to assault one of the victims and then fired into the car.
The suspect then fled the scene, but turned himself in to a magistrate within the hour, according to Chief Jackson.
Windsor Police Det. Sgt. Jason Thomas charged Michael Deangelo Bazemore, 22, of 103 Watco Lane in Windsor with attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault on a female. Bazemore is currently being held under no bond at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.
Det. Sgt. Thomas was joined in his investigation by Chief Jackson, Cpl. Blake Mizelle and Officer Dennis Smith.
“Everyone did an excellent job on this case,” Chief Jackson said. “We were able to respond quickly, get statements from the victim and be looking for the suspect in short order.”
Windsor Police Lt. Frank Ratzlaff said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.