WINDSOR – A Windsor man is behind bars facing multiple felony drug and weapons charges.
Windsor Police Lt. Frank Ratzlaff said officers arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Van Clark Jr. following a traffic stop just off King Street.
A report by Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle said he was driving on Carson Lane when he encountered a vehicle driven by Clark. The officer knew the driver’s license was suspended and initiated a traffic stop near Bojangles.
Once Officer Mizelle reached the window of the car driven by Clark, he smelled the odor of marijuana.
“Officer Mizelle asked Mr. Clark to step away from the vehicle and after an initial delay, he complied,” Chief Justin Jackson said.
Officer Mizelle was joined at the scene by Chief Jackson, Bertie County Sheriff’s Cpl. Harris Williams and Lt. Kevin Johnson.
Once Clark was detained, officers searched his vehicle and found narcotics and weapons in the vehicle. The weapons confiscated include a 9mm Glock, an AR-15 Palmetto and a Taurus .41 Magnum revolver. Officers also found marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Clark was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, altering/removing a serial number from a gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule a Schedule I controlled substance. He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
“Any time drugs and weapons are mixed, it is a dangerous situation,” Chief Jackson said. “Officer Mizelle was alert and attentive and did an excellent job of controlling the situation.”
The chief also expressed his appreciation to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley and his deputies for their assistance with the arrest.