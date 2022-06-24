Windsor man has been missing since June 18 Thadd White Group Editor Thadd White Editor Author email Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bertie County officials are seeking help locating a 34-year-old Windsor man.The man – Kendrick Maurice Williams – was last seen June 18, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.Williams is described as an African American male who stands 6’-1” tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He was last seen in the early morning hours of last Saturday (June 18).Sheriff Holley said Williams may be in a dark-colored sedan.Williams is known to visit the Tarboro and Princeville areas.Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 or use 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thadd White Editor Author email Follow Thadd White Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWestern Bertie operation nets 41Four charged with murderDrive-by shooting investigated in Lewiston WoodvilleFire scorches nearly 100 acresDental care facility coming to AulanderRoy Cooper could run for President...Out & About: Week of June 23, 2022Windsor Farmer's Market opens for seasonHughes ready to begin new chapterOutlaw inks pact with Florida school ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.