WINDSOR – For more than five decades, Billy Smithwick was known for his wealth of knowledge when it came to emergency management.
Then, for the majority of his senior years, he was known for his role in helping develop Windsor into a tourist destination.
In both roles, he was beloved by the community he served.
That community is now in mourning after William “Billy” Jordan Smithwick, 77, of Winwood Drive passed away Tuesday at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
“Billy was an exceptional person, all the way back to when he earned his Eagle Scout Award,” Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard said. “I guess for many years, what Billy was known for was his emergency work. He was in the fire department for over 50 years, instrumental in rescue work and taught emergency services at Martin Community College. No one met or exceeded the accomplishments in emergency services like Billy.
“More recently, when he decided to retire as fire chief, he took over the responsibilities of tourism director for Windsor,” the mayor said. “He started with the STEP program, then ran the campground and handled the Cashie Treehouse Village.”
Mayor Hoggard said Smithwick was one of the first to embrace tourism as Windsor’s future – especially eco-tourism – and that his contributions to that future will be part of Smithwick’s lasting legacy.
“Billy will be missed – not just because of his great work – I’ll miss him personally,” the mayor closed. “We worked together a lot over the years and his loss is personal to me.”
Smithwick indeed had a long heritage in fire and rescue – serving the Windsor Fire Department for 50 years total, 27 of which he was the Windsor Fire Chief.
In addition, he served as Emergency Management Coordinator, Hazmat Coordinator, a member of the Search and Rescue Team and a Fire Training Officer for MCC.
Windsor Fire Chief Josh Kilpatrick said Smithwick not only did an excellent job serving the department and community, but his knowledge was used by many across North Carolina.
“He was well-known across the state for his knowledge and his work in training so many firemen over the years,” Chief Kilpatrick said. “He is irreplaceable. His knowledge is irreplaceable. He will be greatly missed by the Windsor Fire Department and the town of Windsor.”
Following his years of service with the town and county in emergency matters, Smithwick helped lead the construction of four tree houses at the Cashie Treehouse Village. He also helped anchor the reimagining of the Windsor campground.
“Billy Smithwick’s life was serving, promoting and working with the people of Windsor,” Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said. “He was one of the town’s greatest champions. He loved Windsor and it showed every day of his life.”
Smithwick was predeceased by his wife, the late Linda Castelloe Smithwick, and his parents Alfred Jordan and Edith Dunning Smithwick.
He is survived by two children: Michelle Castelloe-Abraham and Stacy Castelloe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Windsor Fire Department at P.O. Box 508, Windsor or Destination Windsor c/o the Windsor Chamber of Commerce at P.O. box 572, Windsor.
“Billy was a friend for a long time,” Windsor Commissioner David Overton said. “It is truly hard to believe he is gone. The town is going to miss him. I’m going to miss him.”
Smithwick’s funeral services were held Tuesday.