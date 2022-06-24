The Juneteenth Celebration became a national holiday last year.
While in the midst of the COVID -19 pandemic, the celebration in Windsor was restricted to a smaller event.
This year organizer Randy Cherry and the Juneteenth committee made this event a larger festivity. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration in the United States.
Juneteenth started as a Texas celebration of Black emancipation near the conclusion of the Civil War. General Gordon Granger of the Union Army announced to the public in Galveston, Texas that enslaved persons were free. Actually President Abraham Lincoln had officially said that back in 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation.
The actual posting of the order in Galveston marked for some enslaved peoples the realization that slavery had ended. Slavery in the South was under the rule of the Confederacy, unless occupied by Union forces.
General Granger announcement came with the Union taking over Galveston. Therefore, the Emancipation Proclamation became enforceable in Texas by the issuing of General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865.
In Windsor’s ceremony, numerous speakers offered thanks to the attendees, vendors and participants. Also some history of the celebration was shared with the attendees. A message of embracing the past to affect the future in a positive way was shared with the crowd.
The event in Windsor kicked off at noon on Saturday, with a march from the Bertie County Courthouse to Chief’s by the River. A group of walkers carried the Juneteenth banner followed by motorcyclists representing three local clubs.
Music and food were available to the attendees all day long.
“I am impressed by the turnout and looking forward to make this event larger in the future,” stated Randy Cherry.
Seven food vendors were outside off Queen street and approximately fifteen vendors were set up inside at Chief’s by the River.
The crowd was entertained by DJ Mello-E (Eric Parker) and the RTB Band from Virginia (Rhythm and The Blues Band). Numerous local dignitaries spoke to the crowd about the importance of Juneteenth. Highlighting what has occurred and pushing for more change.
The sponsors of this event were the town of Windsor, Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, Jackie’s Daughters Driving Training Academy, Positive Steps Home Care Agency, Daughter’s like Me, Chief’s by the River, AmVets Post 103 and the Glam Boutique.