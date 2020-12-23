WINDSOR – To put it plainly, it was what is termed as “good old-fashioned police work.”
While on an unrelated investigation, Windsor police officers uncovered nearly 2,000 dosage units of heroin in a room at the Windsor Motel.
Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle was investigating an unrelated crime when he was joined by Chief Justin Jackson and Lt. Frank Ratzlaff.
The individual who was staying at the motel gave permission to search his room, whereupon the officers located bags that contained the illegal narcotics.
The first bag the officers found contained 35 small bricks of heroin, which contain 50 dosage units per brick. Under the bricks, officers found multiple dosage units in a rubber band, and others packaged in different ways.
Upon discovery of the illegal narcotics, Officer Mizelle arrested the person in the room, who was identified as Anthony Tyrell Baldwin of 14 Lasalie Ave. in Trenton, New Jersey.
Baldwin was transported to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office where he was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $300,000 secured bond by a magistrate.
Afterwards, additional drugs were found hidden in his clothing, causing Mizelle to take out an additional charge against Baldwin.
The suspect was charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling to keep or place for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance in a jail.
In all, Windsor Police officers seized 1,960 dosage units of heroin, 1 marijuana blunt, marijuana in a plastic bag, a plastic sealed bag and bags used to store heroin and $2,970 in U.S. currency.
Chief Jackson and Lt. Ratzlaff expressed their appreciation to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley’s staff, specifically Sgt. Danielle Colon and Deputy Dakota Young, who helped in the arrest.
“This is the wrong place to bring illegal narcotics and attempt to sell them,” Chief Jackson said. “Officer Mizelle was observant to the smell of marijuana and that led to the discovery of the other illegal drugs.
“I know sometimes people make jokes about small town police forces, but our town leaders make sure we are properly trained and that we work hard to hire good officers,” he added. “When that happens, it doesn’t matter what size town you’re in, you’re going to get caught when you are involved in illegal activities.”