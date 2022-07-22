Windsor PD 'serves' community's children Thadd White Group Editor Thadd White Editor Author email Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Windsor Police Lt. Frank Ratzlaff (left) chats with campers at Camp Happy. Brandice Hoggard/Bertie Ledger-Advance Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson and Askewville Pre-K teacher Lisa Cherry enjoy a laugh at lunchtime at Camp Happy. Brandice Hoggard/Bertie Ledger-Advance Campers enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers thanks to the Windsor Police Department. Brandice Hoggard/Bertie Ledger-Advance Windsor Police Officer Tonya Todd (right) interacts with students at Camp Happy. Brandice Hoggard/Bertie Ledger-Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - The Windsor Police Department spent their Friday lunch time providing food for children.Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson, Lt. Frank Ratzlaff and other officers provided lunch for Camp Happy. The program for children ages five to 13 is an outreach of the Bertie County YMCA.“We are pleased to be able to help out,” Chief Jackson said. “It is just a way to serve our community and to provide positive interaction with the police department and the children of Windsor.”The department partnered with Chief (Ret.) Randy Cherry of Chief’s by the River and Food Lion to help provide hot dogs and hamburgers for those attending the camp.“The school system provides lunch for them Monday through Thursday,” Lt. Ratzlaff said. “On Fridays, they depend on other organizations to help.”Lt. Ratzlaff said several community organizations have helped in the past and others are still needed, which is why the police department provided assistance for the second time this summer.“We were able to provide meals twice last summer and wanted to do it again,” he said. “It is always a good thing to be able to support our children.”Chief Jackson agreed.“I’m sure it was just as good for us as it was for them,” he said. “Our department enjoys any time we can give back to the community we serve.”Any individual or group wishing to help can contact the Bertie County YMCA at 252-794-9622 or message the organization on Facebook. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frank Ratzlaff Lunch Justin Jackson Food Gastronomy Department Windsor Bertie County Ymca Thadd White Editor Author email Follow Thadd White Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPeele named Bertie Elections DirectorSkirt steak provides a delicious meal...DHHS findings suggest Bertie DSS director acted unlawfully (copy)BCSO working Roxobel break-insOut & About: Week of July 21, 2022Windsor man has been missing since June 18WPD nabs man wanted for 26 countsMan arrested for selling drugs out of Greenville hotel'Them ain't my cows'...William “Bill” Wilson Williams ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.