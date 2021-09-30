WINDSOR - Those wishing to participate in trick-or-treating in the town of Windsor should plan to do so on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said Tuesday the town would hold trick-or-treating on Saturday instead of the traditional Halloween, which falls on Sunday.
“Sunday is traditionally a time for family and – for many – church,” Chief Jackson said. “Also, on Sunday night people are settling in from the weekend and preparing to return to work and school. It just seemed better on many levels to hold trick-or-treating on Saturday.”
The hours for trick-or-treating will be from 5:30-8 p.m., according to the chief.
While COVID-19 and its variants are still causing some issues, the town is proceeding with the event thus far.
“We encourage each family to choose for themselves whether or not participation is best for them,” Chief Jackson said. “We will proceed with hours for trick-or-treating, but we know each family will need to decide their own level of comfort.”
Participation should be coupled with a commitment to safety.
Chief Jackson is encouraging parents to park their vehicles and walk with their children as they trick-or-treat.
“Parking and walking with your children helps in many ways,” Chief Jackson said. “First, it provides more safety for the children when they are accompanied by an adult, but secondly it also keeps the roadways from being blocked.
“We want people to enjoy the activities of trick-or-treating, but we also want all citizens to be able to access our streets,” he added.
Those who wish to have trick-or-treaters visit their homes should have their porch lights on between 5:30 and 8 p.m.
“Those who wish to have trick-or-treaters should leave their lights on and those who don’t should leave them off,” the chief said. “We ask that parents who are taking their children trick-or-treating pay attention to the porch light and go only where citizens have indicated they are welcome.”
Trick-or-treating will be open to children up to 12 years old. All minors should be accompanied by an adult.