WINDSOR – Windsor Police are still investigating the Saturday night murder of a 40-year-old man on Ghent Street.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers were called to 601 Ghent St. at approximately 9:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported.
Windsor Police Cpl. Blake Mizelle and Officer A.J. Lanier were the first to arrive on the scene. There they found Richard Callander being attended by Bertie County EMS. Callander later died at ECU Health Bertie Hospital.
“The call came in as a drive-by shooting,” Chief Jackson said. “We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding it.”
The Chief said he, Lt. Frank Ratzlaff and Det. Sgt. Jason Thomas all went to the scene to help with the investigation.
“At this point, no one is saying anything,” Chief Jackson said. “We are still seeking any information the public may have.”
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 252-794-3121.
Chief Jackson also thanked the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
Callander’s murder was the sixth in Bertie County this year, but the first in the town of Windsor. Three of the murders are still unsolved at this time.
Editor
