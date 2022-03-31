A nearly yearlong investigation by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has led to two people being charged with sex offenses.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office received a report in 2021 and began an investigation after information came to light there may be multiple victims.
Sheriff’s Office Det. Brandon Turner led the investigation in the case with assistance from Lt. Kevin Johnson and Maj. Matt Roebuck.
“Det. Turner and Maj. Roebuck conducted numerous interviews during the investigation and would like to speak with anyone else that may have been a victim or is a witness to any incident involving the suspects,” Sheriff Holley said.
Johnny Thomas, 49, of 120 Carolina Lane in Windsor was charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties with a child, six counts of first degree sex offense with a child, four counts of statutory rape, sex offense from a parental role and one count of incest.
He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
Also arrested was Jamie Thomas, 43. She is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of incest. She was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
Sheriff Holley said his department was assisted by community and law enforcement agencies include the Bertie County Department of Social Services, Child Advocacy Centers and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
“The investigation is continuing,” Sheriff Holley said. “Anyone with additional information should contact the office at 252-794-5330.”