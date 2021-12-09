WINDSOR – The changing of the guard has taken place in Windsor.
Earlier this morning (Thursday), Lewis Hoggard was sworn in as only the third mayor in more than three decades in the town of Windsor. He was joined by new commissioner L.C. Hoggard III and re-elected commissioner Randy K. Whitaker in taking the oaths of office, which were administered by Bertie County Register of Deeds Annie Wilson.
As the meeting began, Mayor Jimmy Hoggard called the group to order and led the initial business, including approval of minutes and the like.
The retiring mayor then offered his thanks to those who attended, as well as his congratulations for the new members of the board.
“I’m glad to see so many people here on this happy occasion,” he said. “Congratulations to those who were recently elected.”
He also said thank you for the support he received while in office.
“Thank you to everyone for your support over these last 12 years,” he said. “I have been privileged to work with good boards and good employees.”
The outgoing mayor then recognized the 50-plus years of service of Commissioner David Overton, who also retired Thursday.
“He has been a wise counsel and has been a wonderful public servant,” Hoggard said.
Following his remarks, the three men who were elected in November took oaths of office. Newly elected Commissioner Hoggard was the first to be sworn in followed by Commissioner Whitaker, who took the oath for his second term in office.
Mayor Lewis Hoggard was then sworn in to his first term. He immediately thanked his predecessor and Commissioner Overton for their work.
“Thank you Mayor Hoggard for all you have done. You have served our community well,” the new Mayor Hoggard said.
He thanked his predecessor for captaining Windsor through troubled waters and said the town’s citizens were “proud of your service.”
He then turned to Commissioner Overton.
“Your 50 years of service is amazing,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have you serve our town and you have been a big part of everything accomplished here for a long time.”
The newly seated mayor then expressed his appreciation for those who supported his election, and all of the town’s citizens.
“I’m glad to be here,” he said. “I grew up in Windsor. I love Windsor. I will do my best for the citizens and will work with the commissioners to do what is best for all of our citizens.”
Later in the meeting, the new mayor said he wanted the town’s leadership to continue to be proactive.
“I don’t want us to wait for the punches to land,” he said. “I want us to be out front and stay ahead.”
Commissioner Whitaker expressed his appreciation for being re-elected and also said he was looking forward to serving another term.
“Congratulations, Mayor Hoggard and Commissioner Hoggard,” he said. “I look forward to working with you.”
Commissioner Camille Rascoe also offered her congratulations.
“Welcome, mayor. Welcome, Commissioner Hoggard,” she said. “I look forward to working with you both.”
Commissioner Randy Walston and Commissioner Cathy Wilson also expressed greetings to the newly-sworn in officials.
Following the greetings, Commissioner Walston nominated Wilson to continue to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem. Commissioner Rascoe offered a second, and the motion passed without objection.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.