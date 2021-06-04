WINDSOR – A Windsor tradition will return this year.
Fireworks will once again light up the night sky over the Cashie River in observance of Independence Day. This is after the 2020 celebration had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Freedom Fireworks will be held Friday, July 2 at the Roanoke Cashie River Center.
According to Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard, the event is typically held on July 3, but with Independence Day falling on a Sunday most of the local celebrations are being held on that day. The town of Windsor decided to move the celebration up one day to not affect the other events.
The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for spectators, vendors, entertainment and more.
A live remote will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. with Magic 95.9.
“Clint Freeman and Friends” will provide live entertainment from 7 until 9 p.m. from the back of the Roanoke Cashie River Center.
There are three food vendors scheduled to be on-site for the events, serving a variety of food for everyone. The vendors include Shaw’s Barbecue, Porky’s Backyard BBQ and Top Dog.
The fireworks show will begin just after dark, and will be able to be seen throughout the downtown area.
“I look forward to celebrating Independence Day in-person after the last 15 months of restrictions. I hope the weather is beautiful, and everyone will come out to enjoy our local tradition,” said Hoggard.
Vendors are still needed for the Freedom Fireworks. Anyone interested in reserving a booth space for the event should contact the Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277.
