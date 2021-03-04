Children can change people’s lives in many ways.
For Tiffany White, it not only made her a loving mother of three – but a professional photographer who is interested in preserving memories for herself and others.
“It started when my children were younger – I began taking random candid shot of them, and my husband bought me a camera for Christmas,” White said. “That has turned into a passion to create memories for other people.”
White’s husband, Wesley, gifted her with a Canon camera and it is her chosen equipment ever since.
The passion for photography began when her children – Madison, Landen and Noah – were younger, but has continued as they have grown into teens and preteens.
Since moving from a home photographer to a person who captures memories for friends, neighbors and clients and she has loved every minute of her endeavors. White has photographed everything from weddings and engagements to birthday parties and even photos for newborn children.
She said taking photos of children – since that’s how she began her endeavor – is still one of her favorite things to do.
“I love kids,” White said. “They are the most fun.”
Another fun part of her job has been what she calls the “Radiant Women Shoot.” She invites women for a day of pampering and photography.
“I was just thinking as mother, life can be stressful, so I wanted to do something for other moms and ladies,” she said.
Women sign up to participate in the event in which White and her assistant, Courtney Lane, do hair and makeup for the ladies as well as just offer a day of pampering.
From there, the ladies are photographed in groups and individually.
“We want them to just feel special for a day,” White said.
The event has been offered three times and more than a dozen women have availed themselves of the opportunity to participate.
In addition to the Radiant Women’s Shoot, White has been involved in a variety of other professional shoots, including putting together a collage for the 51 House in Edenton.
White said she enjoys all kinds of photography, but her comfort zone lies in natural outdoor lighting.
Another of her favorite shoots happened recently when she had a couple’s shoot involving her best friend and her friend’s husband.
“It turned out exceptionally well because they knew they could be themselves around me. It was the most laughter of any shoot I’ve ever been a part of,” she mused. “I suppose I was probably more relaxed as well.”
Another exciting shoot for White was the wedding of Abbey Walston.
“I enjoy weddings and all of them have been fun,” White said. “Hers just stands out. It was a good group to work with.”
White said she also enjoys her “campfire minis.”
“You get to see families be more themselves around a campfire – making smores and enjoying themselves,” she said.
White said her “campfire minis” were adapted from Katie Myrick, an Outer Banks photographer whom she admires.
For the business side, White said she currently maintains a schedule which allows her to work one or two weekends most months but isn’t so time consuming since she already works fulltime for the town of Williamston in neighboring Martin County.
“I had one year which was booming and every weekend or at least every other weekend was booked,” she said. “I missed time with my own children, so I felt it was important to slow down.”
As she looks to the future of the photography business, White said she has mixed emotions about how busy she’d like to be.
“Sometimes I’m content and other times I think I want to grow the business even bigger,” she said. “That’s probably not possible right now with my fulltime job.”
When she is working, she often has help from her youngest, Noah, who she believes may follow in her footsteps in photography in some form.
“He’s my little photographer in training,” she smiled. “The other two are less interested.”
As for her husband, White says he hasn’t regretted gifting the camera which set the stage for her current busy schedule.
“He doesn’t regret it,” she laughed. “He’s a big help. He helps build props and helps me on locations.”
White said the place she’d most like to do a shoot would be New York City. She said the business of the streets would make for a good photography session.
“Its truly a passion for me,” White said. “I’ve learned through photography a picture is a memory you’ll always have. Having memories caught on film or in print is one you can always hold.
“You will have that memory when the loved ones are no longer near for whatever reason,” she closed.
White’s photography and her booking information are available on Facebook as Tiffany White Photography.