Dr. Jamie Udwadia, Medical Director of the ECH Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital Wound Healing Center, announced the practice has recently purchased a new Tissue Transcutaneous Oximeter (T-com).

The equipment is a non-invasive, simple diagnostic method used to assess peri-wound oxygenation and microcirculatory blood flow.

“Hypoxia (deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues) is recognized as one of the most significant risk factors for non-healing wounds; thus, it is imperative to identify wound hypoxia early to provide effective and accurate treatment for patients” stated Dr. Udwadia.

One treatment for wounds that are not healing well due to inadequate amounts of oxygen is Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber (HBO) therapy. HBO therapy provides an oxygen-rich environment which allows cells to carry oxygen to a wound more efficiently which helps to kill bacteria in the infected area.

The therapy is used for many types of wounds, including those caused by gas gangrene, death of tissue due to radiation, crush injuries, severe persistent bone infections and others. It is typically an effective treatment.

The Wound Healing Center in Ahoskie is the closest wound practice for those living in the Roanoke-Chowan (Bertie, Hertford, Gates and eastern Northampton counties) area. Almost 90 percent of the practice’s patients live in the region.

Having T-Com testing and Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber therapy available in the center of the region (Ahoskie) addresses one of the main deterrents to health care in the area - (local) access. ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and the Wound Healing Center continue to build our regional network to deliver care locally.

For more information about the ECH Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital Wound Healing Center and the services and treatments offered, call 252-209-3690. Self-referrals are welcomed.