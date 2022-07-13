WPD nabs man wanted for 26 counts Thadd White Group Editor Thadd White Editor Author email Jul 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - A vehicle stop for lack of insurance led to the arrest of a man wanted on more than 26 counts.Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers arrested a Windsor man wanted in multiple jurisdictions, but not before a full on attempt to resist arrest.According to reports, Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle was patrolling King Street when he noticed a car being driven with an insurance stop and proceeded to make a traffic stop.As he was approaching the vehicle, Officer Mizelle said the passenger got out of the car and – despite being ordered to remain in the vehicle – proceeded to flee on foot.Officer Mizelle gave chase and was able to catch the subject when the latter tripped over some wire in a garden.The suspect reportedly reached toward his waist, leading Officer Mizelle to deploy a taser.Despite being tased, the suspect continued to resist arrest until Windsor Police Cpl. Chris Leggett and Bertie County Deputy Dakota Young arrived to help take him into custody.Once he was taken into custody, officers found a white bag containing crack cocaine.The officers then placed Derick Speller, 37, of 629 Grabtown Road in Windsor under arrest for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.In addition, he was found to have been wanted for 26 counts of obtaining property by false pretense in Bertie County and one count of resisting a public officer in Martin County.Speller was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $30,500 secured bond.“Officer Mizelle did a great job in this case,” Chief Jackson said. “This is a prime example of how protactive police work protects our community.“I appreciate the backup we received from Deputy Young. Thanks to Sheriff (John) Holley for allowing his officer to assist,” he added. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Jessie Mizelle Crime Police Criminal Law Justin Jackson Derick Speller Arrest Dakota Young Suspect Thadd White Editor Author email Follow Thadd White Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesECU Health members finish leadership programMan arrested for selling drugs out of Greenville hotelWindsor man has been missing since June 18Drive-by shooting investigated in Lewiston WoodvilleEdward C. WarrenOut & About: Week of July 7, 2022BCS School Nutrition receives good newsBertie Arts Council holds Juried Show receptionTwo seek District 4 school board seatARHS director Betts to retire, take Suffolk job ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.