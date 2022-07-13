WINDSOR - A vehicle stop for lack of insurance led to the arrest of a man wanted on more than 26 counts.

Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers arrested a Windsor man wanted in multiple jurisdictions, but not before a full on attempt to resist arrest.

According to reports, Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle was patrolling King Street when he noticed a car being driven with an insurance stop and proceeded to make a traffic stop.

As he was approaching the vehicle, Officer Mizelle said the passenger got out of the car and – despite being ordered to remain in the vehicle – proceeded to flee on foot.

Officer Mizelle gave chase and was able to catch the subject when the latter tripped over some wire in a garden.

The suspect reportedly reached toward his waist, leading Officer Mizelle to deploy a taser.

Despite being tased, the suspect continued to resist arrest until Windsor Police Cpl. Chris Leggett and Bertie County Deputy Dakota Young arrived to help take him into custody.

Once he was taken into custody, officers found a white bag containing crack cocaine.

The officers then placed Derick Speller, 37, of 629 Grabtown Road in Windsor under arrest for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

In addition, he was found to have been wanted for 26 counts of obtaining property by false pretense in Bertie County and one count of resisting a public officer in Martin County.

Speller was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $30,500 secured bond.

“Officer Mizelle did a great job in this case,” Chief Jackson said. “This is a prime example of how protactive police work protects our community.

“I appreciate the backup we received from Deputy Young. Thanks to Sheriff (John) Holley for allowing his officer to assist,” he added.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.