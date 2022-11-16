Do not forget to purchase your wreath for Wreaths Across America that will be taking place this December.
The Black Rock Community will be hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony this year in order to honor the veterans.
The first ceremony will be at noon at Edgewood Cemetery and the second one will be at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17. The Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor and the Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
It is not too late to still purchase wreaths for this event with the deadline to purchase a wreath being Tuesday, November 22. To purchase one just simply go online to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683 and purchase a wreath.
The Black Rock Community invites the public is attend or even join in with volunteering to help lay the wreaths on the graves of the veterans. There will be a presentation of the wreaths for the eight branches of service which include United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, United States Coast Guard, United States Merchant Marines and the United States Prisoners of War or those Missing in Action.
About Wreaths Across America
The WAA coordinates the wreath laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States to honor the veterans that served for our country.
In 1992 a company called Worcester Wreath found themselves having a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Morrill Worcester remembering his boyhood experience in Arlington, he realized he had the opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each year passing.
Until 2005 the annual tribute had gone quiet for several years, when a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with wreaths covered in snow began to circulate the internet. The project then suddenly received national attention. Requests from thousands poured in from all over the country from people that were wanting to help with Arlington.
Due to being unable to donate thousands of wreaths to each state, Worcester began sending seven wreaths to every state for each branch of the military and for POW/MIAs.
In 2006, with the help of Civil Air Patrol and other civic organizations, simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies were held at over 150 locations around the country.
In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals who had helped with their annual veterans wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a non-profit 501-©(3) organization to continue and expand this effort along with supporting other groups around the country who wanted to do the same.
In 2008 it was unanimously voted by the US Congress that Dec. 13 was “Wreaths Across America Day”.
In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of theSeptember 11 tragedies.
The wreath laying ceremonies are still held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veteran’s parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.
