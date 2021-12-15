WINDSOR - Two National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies will be held in Windsor this weekend.
The ceremonies are set to take place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Edgewood Cemetery. That will be followed by a ceremony held at 2 p.m. later that day at Hillcrest Cemetery. Both cemeteries are located in Windsor.
Len Haste Joyner is the founder of the Windsor branch of WAA. There are more than 2,700 participating locations like this one with millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to Remember, Honor and teach.
The service will be about 15 minutes long, proceeding the service the wreaths will then be distributed. Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard will be welcoming everyone to the service.
Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Lee, will be presenting the program at the Hillcrest Cemetery and Ken Rome, Col. Retired, will be presenting the program at the Edgewood Cemetery.
At the beginning there will be a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and hone those who have served and are serving the great nation’s armed services.
There will be Honor Guard there presenting the colors along with the national anthem at both locations.
There will be a presentation of the wreaths for the eight branches of service, which include United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, United States Coast Guard, United States Merchant Marines and the United States Prisoners of War or those Missing in Action.
About Wreaths Across America
In 1992 a company called Worcester Wreath found themselves having a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Morrill Worcester remembering his boyhood experience in Arlington, he realized he had the opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each year passing.
Until 2005 the annual tribute had gone quiet for several years, when a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with wreaths covered in snow began to circulate the internet. The project then suddenly received national attention. Requests from thousands poured in from all over the country from people that were wanting to help with Arlington.
Due to being unable to donate thousands of wreaths to each state, Worcester began sending seven wreaths to every state for each branch of the military and for POW/MIAs.
In 2006, with the help of Civil Air Patrol and other civic organizations, simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies were held at over 150 locations around the country.
In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals who had helped with their annual veterans wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a non-profit 501-©(3) organization to continue and expand this effort along with supporting other groups around the country who wanted to do the same.
In 2008 it was unanimously voted by the US Congress that Dec. 13 was “Wreaths Across America Day”.
In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of the September 11 tragedies.
The wreath laying ceremonies are still held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veteran’s parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.
