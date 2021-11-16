Write-in candidates played a major part in several municipal elections following the certification of results last week.
Colerain, Kelford and Roxobel all had write-ins win seats on the town board.
In Roxobel, a write-in winner caused a tie between two candidates on the ballot, resulting in a coin toss to declare a winner.
Write-in candidate Sharon Jones received 38 votes to claim a seat on the town board alongside Robert Phelps (44 votes) and Joseph Pittman (39). That left Johnna Browne Lewis and Dillon Pruden tied with 30 votes each.
A coin toss was held at the Bertie County Board of Elections, which was won by Pruden making him the fourth and final commissioner.
Finishing sixth in the field was incumbent David Lee Baisey Sr. with 23 votes.
Mayor Gary Johnson was re-elected in Roxobel with 53 votes. There were six write-in votes.
Kelford also had a write-in candidate secure a place on the town board.
Amelia Bradshaw earned 19 votes and secured the fifth and final seat on the Kelford Board of Commissioners.
Incumbents John “Timmy” Eaton and Jim T. Harrell were re-elected to the board with 34 and 21 votes respectively while newcomers Michael A. Johnson Sr. (42 votes) and Ken “K.C.” Cain (29) also earned a place on Kelford’s five-person board of commissioners.
Gabriel James just missed a spot on the board, garnering 18 votes as a write-in candidate. Longtime Commissioner Harvey Wayne Bland was defeated in his bid for re-election. He had 14 votes.
In the mayor’s race, Commissioner Randy D. Robtoy was officially declared the victor, earning 29 votes to defeat incumbent Bailey Parker (14) and Gary Scott Jr. (13).
The other town to elect a write-in candidate was Colerain where only two people filed for three seats on the town board. Write-in Taylor Wynns (six votes) will join incumbents Will Fairless sand Donald H. Sumner Jr. on the town board.
Herbert Copeland was unopposed in his bid to fill the town’s unexpired term. He received 10 votes.
While not winning a place on the town board, retiring Aulander Commissioner Jeanette Tinkham still earned 22 votes in the race for three seats on the town board. Tinkham did not seek re-election, but received write-in votes anyway.
The certification of the election means newcomers Jerome Dail Jr. (90 votes) and Renee Draper (85) will join incumbent Jason Tinkham (88) on the town board. Incumbent Commissioner Jamie Tinkham (39) was not re-elected.
Windsor’s close commissioners race was also certified.
Lewis “L.C.” Hoggard III earned the second spot on the town commission by edging David Bunch 149-145. Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker was easily re-elected with 192 votes.
Also in Windsor, longtime Chamber of Commerce executive Lewis Hoggard was elected mayor in an unopposed bid to replace the retiring Jim Hoggard. Lewis Hoggard was named one 272 ballots.
Powellsville re-elected its current leadership with Mayor James Peele earning 18 votes while commissioners Hattie Askew (20), Carlyle Hoggard (15) and Gerald Waters (14) earned two-year terms.
The same is true in Askewville where Gloria Bryant was returned to office with 11 votes, along with town commissioners Michael Baker (11), Carla Pesce (11) and Kay Brantley (8).
Lewiston Woodville re-elected Mayor Chris Cordon to a four-year term. She received 56 votes in her unopposed bid. Lewiston District Commissioner DiAnne Bazemore didn’t have opposition and earned 51 votes. Linda Gilliam received 51 votes to defeat Lee Owens (3) in the race for Woodville District Commissioner.