They are places everyone knows.
Places that have been in place for generations – run by the same families and visited by the same customers generation after generation.
The newest edition of Eastern North Carolina Living focuses on 12 multi-generation businesses in the magazine’s coverage region, including Bertie County’s own Powell & Stokes.
Founded in 1919 by brothers-in-law W.L. Powell and J.T. Stokes, Powell & Stokes is an agricultural icon – not just in Bertie County but the entire northeastern corner of North Carolina.
“Our word is our bond, and our handshake is still good,” said current Powell & Stokes President Jack Powell Jr. “We treat folks like we want to be treated. If it weren’t for our customers, we wouldn’t still be here.”
The businesses current makeup – including the addition of Bertie County Peanuts – is covered in the current Eastern Living story, which was authored by Gene Motley.
Bertie County residents will also be familiar with many of the businesses in the surrounding communities – including Hunter’s Funeral Home in Ahoskie where state legislator Howard Hunter III is carrying on his father and grandfather’s legacy.
Sarah Davis tells the story of how Hunter’s Funeral Home began and how the Hunters have not only served the bereaved, but have been a mainstay in government.
In Martin County, Jim Green relays the humble beginning of Robersonville Furniture and how it has stood the test of time to become a mainstay in downtown.
In neighboring Northampton County, readers will learn about the McKellar Law Firm which has spawned three generations of lawyers, who have been a part of the fabric of the county.
Some of the western residents of Bertie County well know the business featured in Halifax County as they have themselves used McDowell Pharmacy. There four generations of McDowell men have tended to the sick in Scotland Neck and the surrounding communities.
In addition to those stories, readers will learn about Spruill Farms in Tyrrell County, Bulluck Chevrolet in Nash County and Lilley International just to name a few of the others.
Featured in the magazine are also articles about the Roanoke River Partners, the town of Plymouth and a biography of Tom VanStaalduinen.
Grandma’s Kitchen features a few recipes handed down from generations in Sylvia Hughes’ family.
Also, Mike Sweeney returns with his fishing column to tell about largemouth bass fishing, and the All in a Day’s Trip focuses on the walking trails available around Craven County.
Eastern North Carolina Living is available throughout Bertie County, including places such as Basnight and Company, Powell & Stokes and Phelps Insurance in Windsor, the Aulander Town Hall and Baker’s Southern Peanuts in Roxobel. They are also available in a box outside the office of the Bertie Ledger-Advance on King Street in Windsor.