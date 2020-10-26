MARGRATEN, The Netherlands – Those taking care of a soldier’s grave in The Netherlands are looking for his family in Bertie County.
Recently, Lisa Kulka who is a United States citizen living in the Netherlands contacted American Legion Post 40 of Edenton asking for help in contacting the family of U.S. Army Technician Fifth Grade Rodney S. Perry, who enlisted from Colerain. Perry, who died on April 26, 1945, was buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery.
“He was a World War II soldier who is buried in the American cemetery here in Margraten, The Netherlands,” Kulka wrote. “They have a beautiful program where the local Dutch people adopt an American soldiers and they take care of their grave.”
Kulka’s friend, who adopted the grave, waited 10 years to get the opportunity to take care of a soldier’s grave.
“The Dutch people take great pride in this,” Kulka said.
Perry is from Colerain, and Kulka is working to help the local residents get in touch with any surviving family members.
“She would like to get in touch with any of his surviving family members to stay in touch with them,” Kulka wrote. “She wants to let them know that when celebrating Veteran’s Day, his grave is properly taken care of along with Memorial Day celebrations.”
Kulka said it is normal for those who take care of the American soldier’s graves to contact their family in the United States.
“It’s customary for the Dutch family to get in touch with the American family and let them know that their loved one has not been forgotten all these years later, and that they owe a huge debt to what the Americans did to liberate them,” she closed.
Those who are relatives of Perry and want to correspond with the family in The Netherlands may contact Post 40 at info@post40edenton.com or contact the Bertie Ledger-Advance at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.