WINDSOR – There are many partners Bertie County residents have come to count on.
One of them is Vidant Bertie Hospital.
Recently, the hospital again came in to meet a need in Bertie County, presenting a check to county officials for the Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund.
The fund aids victims of the tornado, spawned by Hurricane Isaias, that killed two people and injured at least 25. The twister completely destroyed 26 homes, left eight deemed unsafe for occupancy and damaged over 200 in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 4 along a 10-mile stretch in Southern Bertie County, particularly on Morning and Woodard roads.
Bertie County has established a fund to directly aid the victims, and provides 100 percent of the donations directly to those affected.
“Bertie County has endured many natural disasters over the years, and Vidant Bertie Hospital wanted to help the community after the devastation caused by the latest tornado spawned by Hurricane Isaias” Vidant Bertie Hospital President Brian Harvill said. “It is heartbreaking to know that lives were lost and to see homes, vehicles, etc. demolished. So many in our community were affected by the tornado, including a number of our patients.
“We were glad to hear that 100 percent of the Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund contributions go directly to the victims to help with their individual needs, which is exactly as it should be,” Harvill continued. “They desperately need our assistance.”
The check was presented to Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II and Bertie County Commission Chairman Ronald D. Wesson from Harvill and VBH Community Relations Specialist LuAnn Joyner.
Wesson commended Vidant Bertie for their continued partnership in the county.
“Vidant Bertie Hospital has always been a tremendously supportive partner here in the county, and their contribution to the Tornado Relief Fund is in keeping with their service to our community,” Wesson said. “The goal of the Tornado Relief Fund is not only to help the survivors of the tornado to get through the initial impact of the disaster, but also to help restore the security of their place in the community.”
He continued, “Vidant Bertie has been there with unwavering support from minutes after the tornado hit until now as we work to restore lives.”