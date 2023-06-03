Bettie Ambers Askew Jun 3, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - Bettie Ambers Askew, 74. Funeral Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2 pm, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Cherry's Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Jewelry Latest eEditionBertie Ledger-Advance Get The App! Bertie Special Editions Eastern Living - May 2023 Carolina Brew Scene - Summer 2023 Best of the Albemarle - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesColerain man charged with breaking and enteringJoint effort leads to drug arrestsBertie Beach won't be open on Memorial DayAPD Chief resigns to accept new postBertie sheriff's office working several casesTeacher appreciation tastes terrificWho are You?County budget hearing set for June 5New festival headed to WindsorStolen car recovered in Bertie Co. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.