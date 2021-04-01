ELIZABETH CITY - Harvey Lewis Beasley, 73, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Graveside service was held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 am at Salisbury National Cemetery. Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Child welfare worker has passion for her job
- Hale promoted to Major General
- New First Sgt. ready to embrace new role
- Fugitive arrested in Aulander
- Church Services: Week of April 1, 2021
- ARHS: Mass clinics only for 2nd doses
- ARHS releases schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
- Vidant Bertie recognizes National Diabetes Alert Day
- Medlin believes in Halifax home
- High Speed Gear bringing 60 jobs to Bertie County