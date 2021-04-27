BEAUFORT - Wayne Meredith Jenkins, 77, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Graveside services were held on Tuesday at 2 pm, at Aulander Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie.
