Annie Ruth Speller Moore, 97 of Cedar Landing Rd. died March 2, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Moore was born on Nov. 17, 1923 in Bertie County. She was a homemaker and a member of Siloam Baptist Church and loved yard work, cooking, crafts, being with family and singing. She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Moore, son James Edward Moore, Jr. and brother Ray Bell. Survivors include; daughters, Carolyn M. White (Lorey) of Monroe, NC, Brenda Mills (Earl Bernard) of Williamston and Pam Davis of Williamston; sister, Pat Arnold of Colorado Springs, Co; Sister-in-law, Marjorie Bell of Williamston; grandchildren, Lee White (Joelle), Kelley Hardison (Shawn) and Brittany Nicholson (Ben); great grandchildren, Jackson and Joely White, Logan and Chase McDonald. Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Jim Cox and Rev. J.N. Baggett officiating. The family received friends following the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Moore family.
