Mrs. Barbara Eva Miller, age 75, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on September 9, 2021 at her home. Memorial services were held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Living Word Church in Millbrook, AL at 6:00 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl C. Greene & Mary Barbara Farkas Greene; and her son, Preston McClenney. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Moye; brother, Carl Greene, Jr.; sisters, Mary Lawrence and Joann Mizelle; grandchildren, Bethany Newburn, Jordan Moye, Holland Moore; great-grandchildren, C.J. Newburn, Rebekah Moye and Addleigh Newburn. Brookside Funeral Home, Crematorium & Memorial Gardens of Millbrook, AL directing.
