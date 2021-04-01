Betty Forehand Baker, 84, of Lazy Hill Drive, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home. She was born in Bertie County, July 19, 1936 to the late Tazwell and Annie Mae Morris Forehand and predeceased by her husband, Al Gehrig Baker in 2009. Betty was an active member of Colerain Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Meredith College with a degree in design. Betty started Lazy Hill Farms Designs in 1982. Her focal points were to design beautiful garden spaces as well as creating hand- made bird houses. She loved her flower gardens, her family and community, She was always giving her beautiful flowers away to friends and making designs for the church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery. Her pastor, Gary Saffell will officiate. She is survived by a daughter, Holly Nettles and her husband, Lee of Nags Head; son, Burney Baker and his wife, Catherine of Colerain; grandchildren, Maggie Baker, Claire Baker, Hana Nettles and Stella Nettles. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Colerain Baptist Church, 202 N. Main Street, Colerain, NC 27924.Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Baker family.
