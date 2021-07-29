Billy Joseph Clough – Windsor, NC. Born June 11, 1931 – deceased July 22, 2021 Mr. Billy Joseph Clough, the son of the late Douglas and Dora Mae Clough, was born in Columbia, NC on June 11, 1931. Billy was the first born of six children and was admired by his younger siblings, Ulysses, JD, Mac, Faye & David. Billy also loved his siblings dearly all throughout his life. Billy attended Columbia High School and graduated in 1949, at which time he entered the Army as a Clerk Typist. His tenure with the Army ended in 1952 with his rank of Private First Class. In 1958, Billy’s passion for the automobile industry began at Tyree Ford in Virgina. After nearly 20 years in the industry, serving in various roles such as car salesman and General Manager, Billy purchased a Ford dealership of his own and moved his family to Windsor, NC to be closer to his hometown. In 1976 Bill Clough Ford was established and Billy served as Owner and Manager until retiring in 1996. Even after retirement, you could often find Billy somewhere around the dealership, giving advice, lending a helping hand, or just visiting with customers who loved him like family. Billy’s love for Windsor grew quickly as he served in many roles in his new community. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Southern Bank, he also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce for Windsor. He was active in his church, Cashie Baptist Church, where he could be found on Sundays. He also contributed to many local organizations and believed in supporting local businesses, even if it cost him a little extra; it was worth it to keep local small-town businesses running. In his free time, Billy loved to work in his garden and tend to his yard. He also loved the beach and especially surf fishing with his wife, Dell. He and Dell also enjoyed time in Atlantic City playing the slot machines and camping trips in the mountains with their family. Billy, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home on July 22, 2021. After a courageous battle with cancer, Billy won and is now pain free and at peace. His legacy and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Billy was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brother Uyless Clough and Sister, Faye McCallum. His wonderful life will forever be cherished in the lives of the loved ones he leaves behind including his family: his wife Delma Twiddy Clough, of the home, married 62 years; his three children, Brenda C. Moore of Waynesboro, VA, Doug Clough (Peggy) of Stokesdale, NC, Ricky Clough (Penny) of Windsor, NC; his seven grandchildren, Nicki McLaughlin, Dawn Ore (Jamie), Cindy Clough, Ryan James (Heather), Meredith Rogerson (Corey), Alex Moore (Michelle), and Adam Clough and five great grandchildren, Kira, Zachary, Jada, Tessa and Whit. Billy is also survived by many wonderful in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and church family members, all of whom he cared for greatly. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Cashie Baptist Church. His pastor, Stafford Beasley, will officiate. Burial in Edgewood Cemetery. The family received friends at Walker Funeral Home, Saturday evening from 6:00PM until 8:00PM and other times from the home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The American Cancer Society in memory of Billy Clough.
