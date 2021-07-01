Danny Lynn Perry, 65, of North King Street, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. He was born in Hertford County May 31, 1956, to the late Dan White and Mary Elizabeth Hughson Perry and predeceased by faithful dog Molly. Danny was a member or Cashie Baptist Church and a lifelong farmer. He loved working on the farm, gardening, cooking, and canning. He had a great love for his family, friends, and animals. Funeral services were held Sunday June 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Cashie Baptist Church. His pastor, Stafford Beasley officiated. Burial followed in Edgewood Cemetery. He survived by his wife; Jill Tadlock Perry of the home: sons, Brandon Perry and his wife, Carson of Colerain; Justin Perry (Courtney) of Windsor; brothers, Wayne Perry (Lara) of Lafayette, CA, Mike Perry (Patsy), Flint Perry (Katheryn) all of Colerain. The family received friends follow the committal service in Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to either, Cashie Baptist Church, 221 S. Queen St., Windsor, NC 27983; Colerain Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 247, Colerain , NC 27924 or to Bertie County Humane Society, 217 County Farm Road, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Perry family.
