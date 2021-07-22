Dean W. Copeland

Dean White Copeland, 61, of Blackrock Road, died Friday, July 16, 2021. Mr. Copeland was born in Bertie County on June 4, 1960, and was the son of Julia Miller Copeland of Merry Hill and the late Carl Dean “Cotton” Copeland. Raised on the family farm where he worked with his father, he later joined the United States Air Force where he served both active and reserve duty for six years. A helicopter mechanic and maintenance specialist, he recently retired from Air Station Elizabeth City of the US Coast Guard after more than 29 years of employment. He attended Perrytown Assembly of God Church. In addition to mother, he is survived by his daughter, Brooke Marie Copeland of Edenton; his son, Carlton Copeland (wife, Toni) of Merry Hill; his brother, Carroll Newby Copeland (wife, Kristy) of Edenton; and four grandchildren, Severin Kephart, Gianna Copeland, Jaishaun Copeland, and Joni Copeland. Dean loved being on the Chowan River, whether it was on a fishing trip, duck hunting, or simply riding in the boat. For that reason, it was his request that a service of remembrance and gathering of friends be held on the river lot at the end of Willow Branch Road, near the home in Merry Hill, on Sunday, July 25th, at 3:00 p.m. Following a brief time of sharing memories, an outdoor cookout and meal is planned for those gathered. Casual dress is encouraged and lawn chairs welcomed. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
