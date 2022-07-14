Dorine Shaw Callahan, 89, of Fawnbrook Circle, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, NC. She was born in Wheatley, Ontario, Canada on June 11, 1933, at the late Charles Joel and Verna Monice Heatherington Shaw and was predeceased by her husband, Kemper Leroy Callahan and daughter, Shelagh Ann Callahan. Dorine graduated from London Teacher’s College in 1952 and from University of London Ontario Canada in 1955. She taught school, grades 1-13 in a one-room schoolhouse in New Brunswick, Canada and later became the Assistant Registrar at the University of New Brunswick, Canada. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and a wonderful homemaker for her family. Her ashes will be buried in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mount Morris, PA at a later date. Survivors in her daughter, Abbey Lynn Sutton and husband Turner Bond Sutton of Windsor, NC, ; grandchildren Kemper Lewis Sutton of Blacksburg, VA, Margaret Turner Sutton of Alexandria, VA and Ian Robert Sutton of Windsor, NC. Memorial gift in Dorine’s memory may be directed to the Kemper L. Callahan Scholarship, Greensboro College, 815 West market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be directed to walkerfh.net Home of Windsor is serving the Callahan family.