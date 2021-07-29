Dorothy Jones Smith Whitley, age 87, formerly of Harrellsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Whitley was born in Bertie County on September 29, 1933, a daughter of the late Eddie Adolphus and Minnie Byrum Jones. Dorothy was one who loved to work and held several jobs for many years, including working at Talon Manufacturing, selling Avon products, and working as a CNA at Pine Forest Rest Home, where later in life she would stay. She loved flowers of all kinds and enjoyed working in the yard and growing them. She was a proud member of Galatia Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services there as long as her health permitted. Being the third child of twelve, Dorothy was instrumental in raising most of her siblings whom she loved like a mother. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas Smith; sisters, Bobbie Byrum, Louise Stanley, and Peggy Jones; a brother, Eddie Jones, Jr.; and a great grandchild, Avery Luke. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kay Parker and husband Steve of Murfreesboro, and Julie Little of Harrellsville; her son, Ronnie T. Smith and wife Debra of Gates; and seven brothers, Robert Jones, Kirk Jones, Jimmy Jones, Tom Jones, Melvin Jones, Dail Jones, and Wilmer Jones. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Raymond (Linda) Maya Jr., Sandy (Blake) Lassiter, Tina (Lance) Luke, Nathan Smith, Amanda (Richard) Lowe, Carlos (Allie) Maya, and Shelley (Michael) Krasnopolsky; and nine great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Lassiter, Mason Smith, Mariah Lowe, Hunter Smith, Terra Lassiter, Landon Luke, Jovian Maya, Lucia Maya, and Maverick Krasnopolsky. The family received friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie, and other times at the home of Kay and Steve Parker. A celebration of life service was held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC, with Rev. Matthew Dupuy, officiating. Burial followed at Highland Memorial Gardens, Ahoskie, NC. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made in honor of Dorothy to Pine Forest Rest Home, P.O Box 67, Woodland, NC, 27897 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then enter: Dorothy Whitley. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Whitley family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
