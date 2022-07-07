Edward C Warren 77, of Chesapeake and formally of Bertie County, NC, died June 29, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. He was?born June 1, 1945 in Louisville KY, to the late John T Warren and Helen Thompson Warren. He was predeceased by wife Bettie Jean Warren; sisters, Margaret Warren and Diane Warren Koenig; great granddaughter Hannah Dunlow.??Survivors include son John Warren and wife Katrella; stepsons, Joseph Dunlow and wife Amber, Mickey Dunlow and wife Sue, Max Dunlow and wife Julie; brother Major John R. Warren, USAF, Retired; grandchildren, Nicole and Michael Warren, Jacob, Zachary, Ethan, Mason, Courtney and Conner Dunlow, Devyn Curling and Caitlin King; 14 Great grandchildren and 2 on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.??Ed Graduated High School in Lebanon, KY. He Graduated Nursing School from Alexian Brothers Diaconian School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. He was Commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy, would promote to the rank of Lieutenant j.g. Ed was one of the first male nurses to commission into the Navy. After US Navy service, he enrolled in Physician Assistant School at the University of Alabama.??After nearly 40 Years as a Physician Assistant, in which many of those were spent serving in Bertie County NC, Ed retired in 2010. Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking for a big crowd and spending time on the golf course. Ed was a member of River Oak Church in Chesapeake.??Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel in Windsor, NC. Rev Jake Dunlow will officiate.??In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, 930-A Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Warren family.