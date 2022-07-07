Eldridge Henry Baker, 89, of 1626 US 17 North, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Baker was born in Bertie County on November 20, 1932, and was the son of the late Jesse S. and Grethel Perry Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Hooker and Nell Lilley; his brother, E.J. Baker; and by his son-in-law, Jay Bowen. Mr. Baker was a retired ferry operator, and was contracted to handle the Sans Souci Cable Ferry crossing the Cashie River in Bertie County and the Parker's Cable Ferry crossing the Meherrin River in Hertford County. They are two of only three inland cable ferries still operating in the state. A member of Merry Hill Baptist Church, for many years he was an active member of the Masonic Lodge. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Mae Cobb Baker; his daughter, Anita Baker Bowen; and his son, Philip H. Baker, all of Windsor. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Holly Bowen Buda (husband, David) and Bonnie Bowen Copeland (husband, Brad); and three great-grandchildren, Courtney Cox, Stephanie Cline, and Owen Buda. Friends are invited to join the family in celebrating his life at a memorial service on Thursday, July 7th, at 11:00 a.m. in Merry Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Merry Hill Baptist Church, 402 Old Merry Hill Road, Merry Hill, NC 27957. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.