Evelyn Burbage Hoggard, 76, of No Say Lane, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 in her home. Mrs. Hoggard was born in Hertford County on July 9, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Elbert Jordan Burbage, Sr. and Helen Smith Burbage Wall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, E.J. Burbage, Jr.; and in 2009 by her husband of nearly 46 years, Jimmy Bridgers Hoggard. Evelyn had formerly worked as a nurse at both Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie and Chowan Hospital in Edenton, and later, with her mother, owned and operated Helen and Evelyn's Beauty Salon in Colerain. A member of Harrellsville Baptist Church and The Order of The Eastern Star, she also volunteered at the Hertford County Center for the Aging. Surviving is a niece, Amanda Burbage (her husband, Joe, and their children Allie and Sam); a nephew, Travis Burbage; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Burbage; other extended family members; and many loyal friends and beauty shop customers. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, December 11th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Harrellsville Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, Dr. Jeff Crabtree. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Harrellsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Harrellsville, NC 27942. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.