Faye Bazemore Outlaw, age 83, of Cashie Street, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Outlaw was born on November 14, 1937 to the late Lewis Bazemore and Nellie Leggett Bazemore in Bertie County. Faye was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She spent most of her spare time relaxing in her recliner watching television. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Faye is survived by her sister, Alice Morris and friend Johnny Matthews of Lewiston-Woodville; two nieces, Pam Conner of Lewiston-Woodville and Jane Fletcher and husband Mike of Radcliffe, KY; two nephews, Robbie Davis of St. John, and Daryl Conner and wife Stephanie of Marion, VA; along with many friends. A celebration of life graveside funeral service was held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Hoggard Memorial Cemetery, Lewiston-Woodville, NC, with Rev. Lloyd Dunlow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lewiston-Woodville, PO Box 294, Lewiston-Woodville, NC 27849 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search fund, type: Faye Outlaw. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Outlaw family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
