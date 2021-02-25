Frances Baker Taylor, age 88 passed away on February 18, 2021 at her home in Merry Hill, NC. She was born in Martin County to the late Patrick Baker and Virgie White Baker on June 29, 1932. Frances lived in Merry Hill most of her life where she worked hard as a farmer’s wife and raised her children whom she loved dearly. She eventually was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren to share her love with. Her church life was very important to her, as were her friends and community. Frances was often seen working with flowers, as it gave her much joy. She is preceded in death by her husband Rhodes Teneal Taylor, Sr., and her brother Jerry P “Bud” Baker. A graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Capeharts Baptist Church in Merry Hill with Rev. Stanley Hare officiating. Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Baggett (Joey) of Windsor, Sandra Taylor of Merry Hill, and Angela Thompson (Andy) of Windsor; son, Rhodes Teneal Taylor, Jr. (Dorothy) of Windsor; grandchildren, Michael Cowand (Alethea), Joe Cowand (Nicole), Allison Hedgepeth (Jim), Melissa Livingston (Wade), Kelly Baggett, Jordan Taylor (Rachel), Rachel Taylor, and Taylor Thompson; great grandchildren, Adam, Brie, Noah, Sydney, Jackson, Peyton, Luke, and Joshua. The family will receive friends following the service. They ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers, Doris Holley, Melissa Halsey, Michel Moore, Kim Grant, Barbara Bunch for helping take of mom. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice employees for all their help during their mother’s sickness. Memorial contributions may be made to Capeharts Baptist Church, % Dennis Brooks, 2134 US 17 Hwy, Merry Hill, NC 27597, Hospice- Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water St., Plymouth, NC 27962 and/or Merry Hill-Midway Fire Department, 109 NC 45 N, Merry Hill, NC 27597. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Taylor family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bertie Sheriff: Watch out for scammers
- Missing Teen found with relatives
- Black History Month: White simply loved people
- School board agrees to Option B, approves sports
- Scammers target Advance, other Adams papers
- Tri-County Airport celebrates new terminal
- Schools timetable remains unchanged
- Groups hope to bring back historic bookmobile discovered in Va.
- Farmers to Families boxes available
- UPDATED: Missing Teen Found