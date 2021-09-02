Frances Williams Hoggard, 75, of Wakelon Road, died Wednesday August 25, 2021, at her home. She was born in Chowan County April 18, 1946, to the late Louis Ernest and Mary Glass Williams and predeceased by a son, Kelly Hoggard: granddaughter; Lauren Michelle Hoggard; brothers, Edward and Louis Williams. Frances was a member of Ross Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from Blue Bell (Wrangler) with 30 years of service, then became a childcare provider for another 13 years. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Ross Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Jeffery Russell officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Survivors include her husband, David “Dickie” R. Hoggard of the home; sons, David Scott Hoggard (Anita), Ernie Hoggard (Allison), Clint Hoggard (Gina) all of Windsor; brother, James Earl Williams of Petersburg, VA; sister, Mary W. Heath (Caroline) of Williamston; grandchildren, Katilyn, Andrew, Andrea, Ethan, Skyler, Kelly, Gunner, Courtney, and Chloe. The family received friends Sunday August 29th at Ross Baptist Church from 12:30 PM until service time (2:00 PM). Memorial gifts may be made to Ross Baptist Church, 1220 Bull Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Hoggard family.
