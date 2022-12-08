Freddie Earle Brown

Freddie Earle Bowen, 76, of 805 Taylor Street, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 in ECU Bertie Hospital. Mr. Bowen was born in Bertie County on February 15, 1946, and was the son of the late Judie and Fannie Dunlow Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Williams Bowen; a son, Anthony Earle Bowen; a step-son, Jeffrey Wayne Moore; sisters, Bessie Byrum and Sue Clark; and by a brother, Rodney Bowen. Retired from the Town of Windsor where he served as Chief of Police for 22 years, he later worked as an officer with the Vidant Police Department. His career in law enforcement led to his service as Past Chairman, Region 7 of the NC Criminal Info Exchange (NCCIX) and as the Past President of the Bertie County Law Enforcement Officers Exchange. A member of Edgewood Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge, he had served in the NC Army National Guard. Surviving is his son, Wally Moore (wife, Nikki) of Greenville; two brothers, Dannie Bowen (wife, Brenda) and Judie Bowen (wife, Dorothy), both of Windsor; his fiancé, Linda Askew of Windsor; his daughter-in-law, Scarlette Moore of Windsor; and his former wife, Shirley Cooper of Merry Hill, the mother of his son, Anthony Earle Bowen. Also surviving are four granddaughters, Elizabeth Williamson (husband, John), Emmie Moore, Alaina Bowen and Aliannah Bowen; and two great-grandchildren, Abby and L.J. Williamson. A small private service is being planned by the family. For those wishing to remember Freddie, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Anthony "Tony" Bowen scholarship. If someone would like to give online, they can use this link- https://www.pittccfoundation.com/give-to-a-specific-scholarship/. Donors that would like to give with their credit card but not online, may call either of these numbers, 252-493-7287 or 252-493-7542, and give over the phone. Donors can also mail a check to the foundation with a note that it is for the Bowen Scholarship. The address is PCC Foundation, P.O. Drawer 7007, Greenville, NC 27835. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Queen of Positivity’ calls Windsor home
- Sheriff-elect ready thankful for the opportunity
- Ruffin swearing in packs Mt. Olive
- Cherry awarded for years of service
- Speight offers hope, insight for Aulander
- Judge rejects Askew plea deal
- ‘Back Home’ for the holidays
- Let there be light and toys
- Nellie Faye Brown Baggett Cobb
- Out & About Week of Dec. 01
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.