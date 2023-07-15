Freddie O'Neal Todd, 80, of 130 Gov Eden House Road, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Todd was born in Bertie County on February 21, 1943 and was the son of the late Sherllie and Sallie Askew Todd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Frances Farless and Janice Castellow; and by his brother, Gene Todd. Mr. Todd had retired from the Windsor Police Department where he worked for 22 years. During the growing season he worked night shift in his police job and daytimes he operated his crop dusting business, Freddie Todd's Aerial Applications. He loved flying and some of his happiest times were spent in the air. Lastly, he had worked in maintenance and security with the Blackrock Land Development located on the beautiful Chowan River. A lifelong member of Ross Baptist Church, he had served as its Chairman of the Board of Deacons. Surviving is his wife, Kathy Harris Todd; three sons, Keith Todd (wife, Denise) and Martin Todd (wife, Wendee), both of Windsor, and Neil Leonard (wife, Whitney) of Wrightsville Beach; three grandchildren, Davis Todd (wife, Alanna), Brandon Todd, and Sophie Todd; and many friends and extended family members. Friends were invited to gather with the family on Sunday evening, July 9, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road in Edenton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Ross Baptist Church, 1020 Bull Hill Road, or to the Samantha Hoggard Scholarship Fund, 951 Bull Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983. The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to all the caregivers, neighbors, their church family and friends that helped keep Freddie comfortable during his illness. A very special thank you goes to the staff of Amedisys Hospice in Plymouth for the care and comfort shown to both Freddie and his family as he made his transition to his ultimate healing. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.