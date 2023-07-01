Geraldine Bunch Bass, 91, of 2228 US Highway 17 North, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Bass was born in Gates County on January 3, 1932 and was one of twelve children born to the late Osia and Sally Stallings Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virgie, Ethel, Eunice, Eliza, Minnie and Bernice; by brothers, Paul, Garland, Otto and McCoy; by her husband of 60 years, Willis Augustus Bass; and by a daughter-in-law, Teresa Bass. A farmer's wife, homemaker, and mother, she had been a member of Merry Hill Baptist Church since 1951. She was blessed to be from a large family, blessed again to have a large family of her own, and counted her times surrounded by family as her happiest moments. Surviving are five daughters, Linda Hoggard (husband, Jack) of Windsor, Kathy Perry (husband, Buck) of Colerain, Joan Hoggard (husband, Johnny) of Merry Hill, and Lora Jones (husband, Allen) and Gay Belch (husband, Pete), both of Edenton; three sons, Willis Michael Bass and Sherwood Bass (wife, Patty), both of Merry Hill and Danny Bass (wife, Chrissy) of Concord; a sister, Maxine Bunch of Edenton; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28th, at 11:00 a.m. in Merry Hill Baptist Church and were conducted by her pastor, Rev. Charles Swanner, and by her son, Danny Bass. The burial followed next to her husband in Beaver Hill Cemetery, Edenton. Mrs. Bass was an avid gardener, and her family suggests that for those who wish to remember her with flowers, consider flowering plants that will continue to live and remind them of her happy times in the flower beds. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.