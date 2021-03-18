Henry Earl Pierce, 88, 336 School Road, Windsor, NC., died March 10, 2021 at Scotland House, Scotland Neck, NC. He was born September 15, 1932. Survivors: 3 sisters, Juanita Jones of Woodland, NC, Peggy Williams of Kenly, NC, Lettie Pierce of Kenly, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wilder's Funeral Home, Inc, Rich Square, NC.