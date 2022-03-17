Horace Randolph Mizelle 91, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health and Rehab Center. Randolph was born in Windsor NC, June 26, 1930, to the late Melvin Arthur and Alice Evans Mizelle. He was predeceased by a son, Phillip Mizelle; grandchild, A. J. Mizelle and a brother, Bobby Mizelle. Randolph was a member and Deacon of Riverside Baptist Church; past Master of Wiccacon Masonic Lodge, and Past Patron of Harrellsville Chapter of OES. He was the owner of Mizelle’s Front End and Frame Service in Norfolk, VA. He served his county in the US Army during the Korean War. Graveside memorial services with military rites was held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Allen White officiated. The family received friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. Survivors include his wife, Marie Sawyer Mizelle of the home; daughters, Alice Mizelle (Richard) of Chesapeake, VA, Heidi Mizelle Williams (Chuck) of Camden, NC, Suzy Mizelle (Rich) of Virginia Beach, VA; sons, Randy Mizelle (Linda), South Mills, NC, Mark Mizelle, Norfolk, VA, Vernon Mizelle (Lian) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Becky Oldham (Morgan) of Pell City, AL, Devon Mizelle of Brooklyn, NY; sister, Janet Bunch of Windsor, NC; brothers, Merritt Mizelle, of Portsmouth, VA, Melvin Mizelle of Colerain, NC, and Erwin Mizelle of Virginia Beach, VA. Memorial gifts may be made to, Riverside Baptist Church, 1206 NC 45 North, Merry Hill, NC 27957. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Mizelle family.