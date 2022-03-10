J. Wallace Perry, 84, of Wakelon Road, passed away March 5, 2022, at his home. He was born at his homeplace October 16, 1937, to the late Lee O. and Vera Baker Perry and predeceased by brothers, Oliver, Randolph, and John Perry; sisters, Martha Baker, Catherine Henry, Doris Holloman, Carolyn Lassiter, Joyce Perry and Elsie Williams; granddaughter, Sarah Perry. Wallace loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 65 years. Wallace was proud of his job, protecting Bertie County as Deputy Sheriff, Sheriff, and County Commissioner. Sheriff Perry served the county as either Deputy and Sheriff for a total of 30 years and 2 months. He was first elected as sheriff in 1982 and was re-elected 3 more tines. He served on the Sheriff’s Education Training and Standard Commission as vice-Chairman and Chairman. He was a member of the Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission, was appointed by Attorney General Michael F. Easley to serve as a member of the Training and Standards Advisory Board; Chairman of Drug Task Force; served as North Carolina Sheriff’s Association in many offices including President. Wallace was a member of Monic Lodge #5 and attended the Colerain Baptist Church. After his retirement from the Sheriff’s Department, he was elected to the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Colerain Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Saffell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Perry Memorial Cemetery on Perry School Road. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Phelps Perry of the home. Son J. Wallace Perry, Jr, and wife Jona of Colerain; sister, Esther Perry of Colerain; grandchildren, Scott Perry and wife Codie, Daniel Perry and wife Mindy, Jessica Cummings, and husband John; great grandchildren, Carter and Layla Cummings, Isabelle, Tucker, and Charlotte Perry. The family will receive friends Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6-7:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home and from the home at other times. Memorial gifts may be made to Colerain Baptist Church, 202 North Main St., Colerain, NC 27924 or to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" Home of Windsor is serving the Perry family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bertie girls earn trip to state title game
- Contraband disguised as grass
- Longtime sheriff, commissioner succumbs
- Three officially vying for Bertie Sheriff
- Bazemore joins Senate race
- District Attorney Valerie Asbell to retire
- Bertie girls claim league crown
- 'I am Bertie Black History' - Connie Richardson
- Bertie earns regional final
- Bertie opts for optional masking