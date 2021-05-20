Charlie Jasper “Jack” Phelps, 90, of Old US 17 North, Windsor, NC, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Phelps was born in Bertie County on October 5, 1930, and was the son of the late Charlie David and Hattie Bell Harden Phelps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christobel Pierce. The retired owner and operator of Jack Phelps Enterprises, a mobile home sales and rental business, Mr. Phelps was a member of Windsor Assembly of God Church, and the Century Farms of North Carolina. In 1950 Mr. Phelps join the newly formed Windsor unit of the North Carolina National Guard, and in 1953 was called to active duty in the Army. After completing this service of two years, he transferred back to the local National Guard unit and served another year before being Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Surviving are his wife of over 67 years, Lucille Breedlove Phelps; his daughter, Angela Daughtridge (husband, Douglas) of Wake Forest; his son, Gary Phelps (wife, Clara) of Windsor; two grandchildren, Daniel Daughtridge and Linda Barnes (husband, Marty); and three great-grandchildren, Lane, Kyle, and Savannah Barnes. Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Windsor Assembly of God Church and were conducted by the Rev. Chuck Gray and the Rev. David Baker. A private burial followed in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the church immediately following the service, or other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to Windsor Assembly of God, 1505 S. King Street, Windsor, NC 27983. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
