James Burnley Lowe, Sr. 74 of Wakelon Rd., died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home. James was born on February 24, 1947, in Suffolk VA, to the late Ernest Burnley Lowe and Mary Virginia Mancuso Lowe. On March 22, 1984 he married the former Katherine Harrison who survives and retired from Asplundh Tree Expert Company in 2012. He was also a member of Twisted Ones Motorcycle Club. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Harrison Lowe of the home; daughters: Kimberly Dawn Pearce of Texas, Jannell Roundtree of Windsor, and Ginny Lowe of Greenville; one son, James Burney Lowe, Jr. of Suffolk, VA; one brother, Rodger Lowe of Chesapeake VA; and one sister, Patricia Goodrich of Surry, VA; other survivors include nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Memorial services were held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Walker Funeral Home with Rick Lowery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Lowe family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Windsor building vandalism solved
- ARHS region has 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- Windsor building burglarized, hit with car
- Falcons muscle past Cougars
- The Bertie Spectacular 5K is almost here
- ARHS: Four of 10 who died from COVID younger than 50
- Windsor plans trick-or-treating for Oct. 30
- Bland Simpson’s North Carolina...
- Now is a good time to check smoke alarms
- Hawks clobber WSSU
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.