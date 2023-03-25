James H. Spruill, Jr.

James Henry Spruill, Jr. passed on to eternal life on March 12, 2023. He was born in Windsor, NC on February 23, 1942. He was the son of James Henry Spruill, Sr. and Eugenia Sessoms Spruill. Jim enjoyed growing up in Windsor with cousins and maternal grandparents. Graduated from Windsor High School and entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was accepted for Medical School there his junior year and received his MD degree in 1967. After his first year of Med School, he met Gail O'Donnell on a blind date arranged by a classmate. At the time she was a graduate student at UNC. They were married a year later. After his graduation in 1967 they moved to Atlanta for an internship in Internal Medicine at Emory University. During this year their first daughter, Beth, was born. After Emory he was called to active duty with the US Air Force for two years at Barksdale AF Base in Louisiana. Here their second daughter, Kathy, was born. Upon discharge he received the Air Force Commendation Medal. Jim and his family then moved to Winston-Salem, NC. where he completed his Internal Medicine residency at NC Baptist Hospital, Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University following with a residency in Neurology. With his training completed he joined Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Jackson, Tn. where he practiced for 34 years. He became very active at St. Luke's Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and as Senior Warden for many years. His time was also given in support of the Jackson Symphony. Upon his retirement, Gail and Jim moved to Wilmington, NC and Wrightsville Beach, NC where they had purchased a home many years earlier with the thought a beach cottage would ensure the children and grandchildren would come visit. They were correct! In Wilmington, Jim was active at St. Andrew's on the Sound serving as Senior Warden of the Vestry and later serving on the Vestry at St. James Parish. He volunteered at Ashley House for veterans with alcohol and drug problems, and for many years was a volunteer neurologist at Cape Fear Clinic. He followed the Tar Heels and the Seahawks and he enjoyed his family immensely. Jim is survived by his wife, Gail, of 57 years; his daughters Elizabeth Spruill Barr (Marty) and Kathleen Spruill Elliott (Brad); Grandchildren include Virginia Barrett Barr, Sarah Gray Barr, Mary Rains Barr, Bradford Henry Elliott and Ethan Kevin Elliott; and his sister Jean Bonner and sister-in-law Glenny Dunaway. Memorial Service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18th, at St. James Episcopal Parish, 25 S. Third St., Wilmington. The family will welcomed those in attendance following the service in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 309 E. Baltimore St. Jackson TN 38301; or to Dr. and Mrs. James H. Spruill UNC Medical School Loyalty Fund Scholarship, 880 MLK Blvd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or to St. James Episcopal Parish, 25 S. Third St., Wilmington, NC 28401 Praise be to God! Please sign the online Guestbook at www.andrewsmortuary.com
